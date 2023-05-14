Ponies Cruise Past Yard Goats on Mother's Day

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 9-2 on Mother's Day at Mirabito Stadium. New York Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco made his second rehab start this week with the Rumble Ponies and allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Binghamton (14-18) got on the board with three in the second inning against Case Williams (1-5) on a Matt O'Neill RBI double and a two-run homer to right by Rowdey Jordan, Jordan's second home run of the year. In the third, the Ponies tacked on two more on Dariel Gomez' two-run homer, his first of the season to make it a 5-0 game.

After loading the bases, the Rumble Ponies added four more runs in the fifth inning. The frame was highlighted by three consecutive RBI singles from Wyatt Young, Matt Rudick, and Jose Peroza to put Binghamton ahead 9-0. Peroza finished with 12 RBI for the series.

The Rumble Ponies ended a three-game skid and took three of the seven games against Hartford (17-15) in the series. Kyle Wilson (1-1) picked up the win going two innings in relief.

Binghamton heads on the road to begin a six-game series Tuesday night with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and the NYCM Insurance pregame show gets underway at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Four Ponies players totaled multi-hit games (Rudick, Peroza, O'Neill, and Jordan)...Peroza also doubled in the first inning for his eighth extra base hit of the series...Jordan finished 2-3 with a run scored and 3 RBI.

