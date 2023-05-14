Yard Goats Drop Final Game of Road Trip

Binghamton, NY- After winning four of the first six games on the road trip, the Yard Goats fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in New York. Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco set the tone and fired four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his second MLB rehab start against Hartford this week. The Rumble Ponies blasted two home runs to end their three-game losing streak. Outfielder Bladimir Restituyo had a hit for the Yard Goats, and has hit safely in 20 of his last 21 games. He had his Eastern League high 16-game hit-streak end on Wednesday.

Sunday was the final contest of a seven-game road trip, and the Yard Goats return home to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the first-place Portland Sea Dogs next Tuesday through Sunday at Dunkin' Park. This will be Portland's only visit to Hartford this season, and a six-game series with first-half playoff implications.

The Rumble Ponies took an early lead with three runs in the second inning off Hartford starter Case Williams. Matt O'Neil drove in Agustin Ruiz with an RBI double to make it 1-0. Rowdy Jordan followed with a two-run homer, and it was 3-0 Binghamton after two innings. The Rumble Ponies made it 5-0 in the third inning, as Dariel Gomez connected on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field.

Binghamton added four more runs in the fifth inning to lead 9-0. The Ponies loaded the bases on three walks, and scored the runs on a sacrifice fly and three consecutive RBI singles by Wyatt Young, Matt Rudick and Jose Peroza.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Grant Lavigne. Hartford loaded the bases on hits by Bladimir Restituyo and Kyle Datres, and a walk by Hunter Goodman. With one out, Lavigne hit a deep fly to center field, allowing Restituyo to score. The Yard Goats got their second run in the eighth inning on an infield grounder by Drew Romo.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Dogs, in the first of a six-game series. RHP Mike Ruff will start for the Yard Goats. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app.

Final: Binghamton 9, Hartford 2

WP: Kyle Wilson (1-1)

LP: Case Williams (1-5)

S: None

