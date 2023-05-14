Senators Shut down Bowie, 8-0, on Two Hits

The Harrisburg Senators received outstanding pitching and big hits to beat the Bowie Baysox 8-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Bowie managed just two hits against Jackson Rutledge and Malvin Pena while Blake Rutherford broke open the game with a sixth inning grand slam. The Senators took five of six from Bowie and have won three straight games.

The Big Play

With two outs and no one on base, Brady Lindsly and Robert Hassell III both singled followed by a JT Arruda walk. Blake Rutherford then emptied the bases with a grand slam to the back of the Senators bullpen.

On Capitol Hill

Jackson Rutledge went six strong innings allowing just two hits, striking out five with no walks. Rutledge is 4-1 this season.

Malvin Pena pitched the final three innings to earn the save, walking two and not allowing a hit.

With the Gavel

Blake Rutherford drove in five runs with a grand slam and sacrifice fly.

JT Arruda reached base four times with two hits and two walks.

Brady Lindsly had two hits and an RBI.

Filibusters

Twice last year the Sens won five games in a series... Every Senators hitter had at least one hit except Jack Dunn though he did drive in a run with a sacrifice fly... The grand slam by Rutherford is the second grand slam hit by the Senators this season.

On the Docket

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 5:45 p.m.

