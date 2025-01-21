Quinones Paces Squadron in Loss to Wisconsin

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Guard Lester Quinones led the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, as the team fell to the Wisconsin Herd, 112-104, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC Tuesday night.

Quinones dropped 32 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Pelicans assignee Antonio Reeves scored 27 on the night. Guard Elfrid Payton led the Squadron (2-7) in bench points with nine and Reeves and forward Josh Oduro tallied seven rebounds each to pace Birmingham on the boards.

Henry Ellenson scored 35 for Wisconsin (5-6) on 14-of-21 shooting and also recorded 12 rebounds for the contest's only double-double.

With Tuesday's result, Birmingham dropped the season series with Wisconsin 1-2, including one game in the NBA G League Winter Showcase.

Birmingham hits the road for a quick one-game tilt at Greensboro on Thursday with tip-off set for 6 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+ before heading back to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for two games Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday's game is the Squadron's highly-anticipated HBCU Night with the game scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the doors receive a limited-edition Squadron crossbody bag. Saturday's broadcast is set to air on My68 and Tubi with Blake Gardner, Rick Moody and Symone Stanley on the call.

