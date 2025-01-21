Wisconsin Herd to Host Annual School Day Game Presented by BMO Educating Youth on Internet Safety

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with BMO to host the Herd's seventh annual School Day Game on Thursday, January 23 at 11:30 a.m. CST. The School Day Game teaches students of all ages the importance of internet safety.

More than 3,600 students from schools across Wisconsin will attend. Students will receive a co-branded Herd and BMO lunchbox as well as an educational internet safety booklet to teach them how to use the internet safely.

"BMO's commitment to giving is inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and we are dedicated to helping the communities we serve make progress," said Tina DeGustino, Regional President, Wisconsin, BMO. "We are proud of this partnership which supports the safety of young people, helping them thrive in an increasingly digital world."

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will share a halftime presentation on Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) which will include internet safety messages.

During the game, there will be a teacher dance-off, and participating teachers will receive a gift card from BMO to benefit their respective schools.

