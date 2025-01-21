Charge Split Pair with Cruise

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Feron Hunt of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (5-6) split a two-game set with the Motor City Cruise (5-6) after a 102-92 defeat at Public Hall on Tuesday night. The win gives Motor City Cruise a 3-2 edge in the season series with a final matchup to come in Detroit on March 16.

Cleveland was led by Feron Hunt's seventh double-double of the season, scoring 20 points and nabbing 13 boards with three blocks in 43 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted his sixth double-double by scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in 36 minutes. J.T. Thor came off the bench to contribute 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 31 minutes.

Motor City's Ron Harper Jr. scored a game-high 31 points on 8-of-13 from three-point shooting with three bocks in 35 minutes. Tolu Smith added a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes for the Cruise. Former Cavalier Lamar Stevens scored 18 points with three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes.

The Charge are on the road for the next five games, beginning with a visit to the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers) on Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

