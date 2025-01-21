Harper and Klintman Set Career Highs in Victory over Cleveland

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Motor City Cruise (5-6) got back in the win column with a victory over the Cleveland Charge (5-6), 102-92.

Ron Harper Jr. led Motor City with 31 points. Harper also knocked down a total of eight three-point field goals to set a career high. The Detroit Pistons two-way guard grabbed four rebounds, tallied three assists, recorded one steal and blocked one shot. Tolu Smith secured his 11 th double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5-9 from the floor. Additionally, the 2024 second round draft pick, Bobi Klintman set a career high with seven assists and five steals in the contest, serving in his 13 th assignment with Motor City.

Feron Hunt scored 20 points after getting the Charge off to a great start with 11 in the first quarter. Hunt secured a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Nae'Qwan Tomlin also secured a double-double for Cleveland with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, JT Thor returned to the Charge and dropped 19 points off the bench and blocked three shots.

The Cleveland Charge finished the first half of the game with a 50-43 lead after shooting 19-38 (50.0%) from the floor. They held Motor City to shooting 41.0% (30.0% from beyond the arc). However, Ron Harper Jr. was able to keep the Cruise competing with his 20-point first half performance. Harper scored 11 more points in the third and led Motor City to outscore Cleveland 34-22 in the quarter. Then, the Cruise defense held the Charge to shooting 5-16 (31.2%) in the final quarter to secure their win.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their road trip and take on the Wisconsin Herd at Oshkosh Arena (Oshkosh, Wis.) on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.

