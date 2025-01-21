Herd Blitz Squadron

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Birmingham Squadron 112-104.

Henry Ellenson powered the Herd to victory with a double-double of 35 points and 12 rebounds. Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Liam Robbins followed with 15 points off the bench.

The top scorers for the Birmingham Squadron were Lester Quinones with 32 points and Antonio Reeves with 27 points.

Birmingham scored the first basket of the game, but the Herd quickly stole the lead with back-to-back buckets. The Squadron responded with a 13-2 run to go ahead by nine within the first four minutes of the game. Henry Ellenson connected on one layup before Birmingham built their advantage to double-digits. Wisconsin came roaring back outscoring the Squadron by 10 points to make it a two point game but Birmingham closed out the quarter with a 12-2 streak to go up 36-24 at the break.

Wisconsin made a powerful comeback scoring eight straight points to open the second quarter. Birmingham completed one free throw before Henry Ellenson made it a two-point game behind consecutive baskets. Wisconsin remained within two possessions until the Squadron ran away with five unanswered points. The Herd wrapped up the quarter by outscoring Birmingham by eight to take a 57-56 advantage. Henry Ellenson propelled Wisconsin with 18 points in the first half.

The teams entered a battle at the beginning of the third quarter, trading the lead four times until AJ Johnson knocked down two shots from beyond the arc to give the Herd distance. Wisconsin slowly pulled away to a near double digit lead midway through the quarter. The Herd took over by 10 following a Stephen Thompson Jr. three with two minutes remaining. Wisconsin held on to lead 87-81 at the end of the third quarter.

The teams answered each other's baskets resulting in the Herd being up 93-87 at the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The Herd broke the pattern with two straight buckets by Henry Ellenson and James Akinjo. Birmingham answered with a 6-2 run to make it a five-point game with two minutes remaining. Wisconsin took control of the game with a Liam Robbins three-point play and a AJ Johnson shot from beyond the arc. The Squadron came back to make it a six-point game, but Henry Ellenson completed two sets of free throws to earn the win 112-104.

The Herd will head home for a six-game home stretch over 10 days. The first game will take place on Thursday, Jan. 23 against the Motor City Cruise at 11:30 A.M. CST and is sold out. Fans can purchase tickets for future games at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-tickets/artist/2414076.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.