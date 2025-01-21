Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The NBA G League has announced that Trey Alexander has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played January 13 - January 19. Alexander currently averages 26.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season. Alexander elevated his performance last week, posting averages of 34 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 50% from beyond the arc, leading his team to a 2-0 record for games played Jan. 13-19.

The undrafted Creighton standout currently ranks third among all G League players in scoring average and recently achieved his third consecutive 30+ point performance in yesterday's game against the Greensboro Swarm.

In addition to his G League success, Alexander has made 14 appearances with the Denver Nuggets this season, contributing 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 62 minutes of play.

For media-related inquires and interview requests, contact Brittney DeLand at bwhitefield@nbagrandrapids.com or 248-563-8736. For more information on the Grand Rapids Gold, visit www.nbagrandrapids.com.

