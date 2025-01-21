Hustle Lose 113-104 to Legends

January 21, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 113104 by the Texas Legends (4-6) to split the two-game series in Frisco.

Yuki Kawamura paced Memphis with 24 points, 14 assists and six steals. DJ Steward contributed 24 points. Miles Norris tallied 23 points and nine rebounds. Armando Bacot added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jarod Lucas scored 33 points off the bench to lead Texas. Tanner Holden totaled 16 points and 10 rebounds. Warith Alatishe and Tyson Walker scored 14 points each.

Memphis opened the game on a 24-12 run. Texas went on a 40-19 second half run to take a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter. Memphis cut the deficit to 106-103 with 53.2 seconds remaining before Justin Powell hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds remaining to help the Legends pull away with the win.

Texas outrebounded Memphis 52-44 and scored 20 second chance points. Memphis scored 18 points off turnovers. Texas shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc and made 14 3-pointers.

The Hustle road trip continues as the team travels to Sioux Falls, S.D., to begin a back-to-back against the Skyforce on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at Sanford Pentagon

