Quakes Roll Rawhide on Saturday

April 16, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes scored a season-high in runs on Saturday night, as they blew out the Visalia Rawhide by a final of 12-4 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Rancho slugged a season-best three home runs, as Thayron Liranzo (3), Jorge Puerta (1) and Chris Newell (3) all went deep to pace Rancho's 12-hit attack.

On the hill, Jerming Rosario tossed his second straight gem, as he allowed just one run on three hits, while punching out six over four frames of work in the no-decision.

Jeisson Cabrera (2-0) picked up the win, allowing one run over two frames of relief, while Lucas Wepf tossed two scoreless innings to keep the Rawhide off the board.

The Rawhide got a pair in the ninth against Jon Edwards to cap the scoring.

The Quakes (5-3) will look for a second straight series win on Sunday at 12:05pm, as they send Juan Morillo (0-0) to the mound in the finale, as he'll take on lefty Brock Jones.

On Tuesday, April 18th, your Quakes will return to LoanMart Field, opening a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies. Tuesday will be Education Day, with a special start time of 11am. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.