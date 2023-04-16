Rawhide Fall to Quake 12-4

VISALIA, CA- The Quakes put up 12 runs off of 12 hits and six walks. Three of those hits were home runs. The Rawhide had 10 hits of their own, but only mustered up four runs. Druw Jones, Andrew Pintar, David Martin, and Gavin Conticello all had multi-hit games.

The Rawhide pitching continues to strike out batters as they fanned 15 Rancho Cucamonga batters, which makes it six consecutive games of 10 or more strikeouts. The Rawhide need to win tomorrow in order to split the first home series. First pitch is at 12:05 P.M. at Valley Strong Ballpark.

