Miscues Undo Ports in Extra-Inning Loss

Fresno, CA - The Ports made five errors and the Grizzlies scored five runs on just one hit from the ninth inning on as Stockton dropped the series finale 12-11 in 11 innings at Chukchansi Park on Sunday afternoon. The Ports lost four of six to the Grizzlies in Fresno this week.

The Ports (2-7) jumped on Fresno starter Gabriel Barbosa right away, getting out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the second. Stockton picked up one run in the top of the first on back-to-back two-out doubles by Brayan Buelvas and Darlyn Montero to take a 1-0 lead. In the second, the Ports scored four times on four hits, getting RBIs from Kevin Richards (single), Jose Escorche (double), Clark Elliott (groundout) and Colby Thomas (double), making it 5-0.

The Grizzlies (6-3), however, used the longball to get back into the ballgame. Two-run shots by EJ Andrews, Jr. and Ryan Ritter in second and third off Ports' starter Dheygler Gimenez brought Fresno to within one at 5-4. The Grizzlies then took a 7-5 lead in the fourth with a three-run frame, as Andrews clubbed a solo shot and Andy Perez roped an RBI triple to right center.

After Brennan Milone homered for the Ports in the seventh to cut the Fresno lead to one, the Ports took the lead with a three-run top of the ninth. Buelvas doubled down the left field line with one out and scored on a triple down the right field line by Darlyn Montero to tie the game at 7. Montero then scored when Perez made an errant throw home from third base on a ground ball hit by Hansen Lopez to give the Ports an 8-7 lead. After a walk to Milone, Schofield- Sam punched a single through the left side to score Lopez making it 9-7 Stockton.

Pedro Santos came on for Stockton to try to close the gamme out and sandwiched a walk and a hit by pitch around a fly ball to center and a strikeout to put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Bryant Betancourt then lifted a fly ball to shallow left that was dropped by Thomas allowing two runs to score, tying the game at 9.

After the two teams traded single runs in the 10th, Lopez came through for Stockton in the top of the 11th, lining a two-out single to left field to score Richards from third base giving the Ports an 11-10 lead.

With pinch runner Parker Kelly starting the inning at second base, Luis Mendez followed a pop- out with a bloop double to center field, and a Buelvas error on the play allowed the tying run to score and Mendez to reach third. After a hit by pitch and intentional walk, Aaron Cohn unleashed a wild pitch allowing Mendez to score from third base to win the game for Fresno.

Reliever Carlos Torres (1-0) got the win for Fresno allowing an unearned run on a hit in one inning, while Cohn (0-1) was tagged with the blown save and loss allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit in a third of an inning.

The Ports will look to end their three-game losing streak when they open a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday morning at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 11am. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

