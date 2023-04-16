Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports conclude their six-game series today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Gabriel Barbosa and Ports RHP Dheygler Gimenez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for today.

To listen to today's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Today's promotion:

Sunday, April 16 at 1:05 pm:

+ Bark in the ParkPresented by Fresno Pet ER / BluePearl Pet Hospital

+ Special Appearance - Birdzerk

BARK IN THE PARK: The Fresno Grizzlies promotion for today's game is Bark in the Park presented by Fresno Pet ER and BluePearl Pet Hospital! Come strut-your-mutt with this un-fur-gettable promotion and watch the Grizzlies take on the Stockton Ports! Your Bark in the Park Ticket Package includes: a $20 dollar ticket for you and your fur baby to watch the game in the designated "dog zone" (sections 126-127). With every paid human, one dog is allowed in for free. After the game, the dogs and humans can run the bases with Parker. Birdzerk will also make a special appearance at Chukchansi Park.

NOTHING "RUFF" ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Fresno Grizzlies shut out the Stockton Ports 5-0 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. It was an impressive pitching display from the Grizzlies, as five arms combined to allow no runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Connor Staine (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four. In the third inning, Fresno State product EJ Andrews Jr. hit a homer to left-center field, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Luis Mendez doubled to left and Bryant Betancourt followed with a double to the same area, pushing Mendez to score. A groundout added the third Fresno run. In the fifth, the Grizzlies extended their lead thanks to a Robby Martin two-run single. The win gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead in the series against the Ports.

DOGGONE GOOD ON OFFENSE: The Grizzlies are tied for third in Minor League Baseball with a .301 batting average through eight games (Fayetteville, Bowling Green and Reno). A big reason for the success comes from outfielder Jake Snider. The University of Louisville product is tied for third with a .500 batting average (11-for-22).

"PAW"SITIVE PITCHING: The Grizzlies rank 12th in Minor League Baseball for team ERA at 3.13. Fresno enjoyed their first shutout of the season last night against Stockton.

UN"LEASH" BARBOSA: Today, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Gabriel Barbosa. The 21-year-old is considered to have the Best Control in the Colorado system according to Baseball America (127.1 IP, 21 BB). You can read more about the Brazilian native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 16 of the Media Guide.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series today at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the first of three sets in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 46-13 (3-2 this year) all-time against the Ports with a 22-2 record at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (3-1), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0)

APRIL 18, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 11:00 AM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 6.75) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Payton Martin (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 19, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 3.60) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Maddux Bruns (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 20, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 6.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Peter Huebeck (0-1, 6.00)

APRIL 21, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (0-0, 1.00)

Upcoming promotions:

Friday, April 28 at 6:50 pm:

+ Halfway to Halloween

+ Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

+ Special Appearance - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

