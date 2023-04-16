See-Saw Contest Ends In Fresno 12-11 (11) Victory Over Stockton

Fresno, CA - In a thrilling 11-inning game on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park, the Fresno Grizzlies (6-3) defeated the Stockton Ports (2-7) 12-11 on a walk-off wild pitch. Luis Mendez scored the winning run.

The game featured several lead changes, with the Ports scoring four runs in the second inning to take an early 5-0 lead. However, the Grizzlies quickly responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second, thanks to a two-run homer from EJ Andrews Jr. Ryan Ritter added his first round tripper of the season in the third inning, cutting the Ports' lead to 5-4.

The game continued to be a back-and-forth affair, with the Ports scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 9-7 lead. But the Grizzlies battled back to tie the game in both the ninth and 10th innings, sending the contest to extra innings. In the bottom of the 11th inning, the Grizzlies walked off on a wild pitch, securing the 12-11 victory.

Andrews Jr. has been on fire for the Grizzlies, hitting one home run in Saturday's contest before clubbing two more in Sunday's game. On the Ports' side, Brayan Buelvas had a strong game with two doubles and two runs scored. Darlyn Montero added two RBI for the Ports. The Grizzlies won the series and head to Rancho Cucamonga for their next matchup.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Luis Mendez (1-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Darlyn Montero (2-6, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Kevin Richards (2-5, RBI, 2 R)

- CF Brayan Buelvas (2-6, 2 R)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies enjoyed their first walk-off of the 2023 season. Last year, Fresno had seven walk-off winners.

The Fresno Grizzlies promotion for today's game was Bark in the Park presented by Fresno Pet ER and BluePearl Pet Hospital! Birdzerk also made a special appearance at Chukchansi Park.

