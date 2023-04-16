Ports' Bats Quiet in 5-0 Loss to Grizzlies

April 16, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Fresno, CA - Five Grizzlies pitchers held the Ports to just four hits and Fresno put two crooked numbers on the scoreboard as Stockton fell 5-0 on Saturday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

After the Ports (2-6) got Jose Mujica to third base with just one out in the top of the third but failed to score, Fresno took the lead immediately in the bottom half. Down 0-2 in the count, EJ Andrews, Jr. powered an 0-2 changeup from Stockton starter James Gonzalez over the wall in left center for a leadoff solo homerun to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. Luis Mendez followed with a double and Kody Huff with a one-out walk to put runners on first and second for Bryant Betancourt who doubled to left field scoring Mendez to make it 2-0. An RBI groundout by Jesus Bugarin scored Huff to give Fresno a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Grizzlies (5-3) added on with two more. Ports reliever Dallas Woolfolk issued a leadoff walk to Kody Huff, and after a strikeout, Bugarin singled to left center moving Huff from first to third with one out. Bugarin took second base on Kevin Richards' throw to third. Robby Martin then singled through the left side of Stockton's drawn-in infield to score two runs making it 5-0 Fresno.

The Ports, meanwhile, couldn't get anything going against the Grizzly pitching staff despite several hard-hit balls. Back-to-back singles by Colby Thomas, who extended his season-opening hitting streak to eight games, and Brayan Buelvas put runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the fourth, but after a fielders' choice Richards bounced into a double play to end the threat. The Ports only managed to get three baserunners the rest of the way and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Grizzlies starter Connor Staine picked up the win going five innings of shutout ball while surrendering just three hits and striking out four. Fresno pitching did not walk a batter.

Gonzalez (0-2) took the loss for Stockton allowing three runs on three hits in four innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

Despite back-to-back losses, the Ports can still earn a split of their six-game series in Fresno on Sunday afternoon with Dheygler Gimenez on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.