Late Rally Falls Short In 8-6 Loss To Nuts

April 16, 2023







San Jose's late comeback effort fell short on Saturday night in an 8-6 loss to the host Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. The Giants nearly overcame an 8-2 deficit scoring four times in the top of the ninth and putting the potential tying runs into scoring position before ultimately falling short. Despite the loss, San Jose (4-4) has still claimed three of the first five games against Modesto this week and will go for the series win on Sunday.

The Nuts built a 7-1 lead through five innings on Saturday night and looked poised to cruise to the victory. Will Kempner started on the mound for the Giants and began his evening with two scoreless innings before Modesto pushed across a single run in the bottom of the third on Cole Young's RBI double. San Jose immediately tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth as Thomas Gavello led off with a single, advanced to second on Zach Morgan's groundout and scored when Matt Higgins lined a single into center.

The Nuts though responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth before a four-run fifth inning to extend their lead. In the home half of the fourth, a pair of singles from Gabe Moncada and Freuddy Batista started the rally before an error scored the go-ahead run. After a walk and a passed ball, Edryn Rodriguez's sacrifice fly made it a 3-1 game.

An inning later with Miguel Mora on the mound for San Jose, Young led off with a walk, stole second and immediately scored when the next hitter, Gabriel Gonzalez, doubled to left. After Josh Hood singled, Moncada doubled to right plating two more Modesto runs. Then with two down, Rodriguez's RBI single scored the fourth run of the inning for a 7-1 Nuts advantage.

Both teams scored once in the eighth inning as Morgan started the top half with a single, advanced to second on a walk to Higgins, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home when Diego Velasquez hit a sacrifice fly. Modesto, however, got the run right back in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-2 lead into the ninth.

In the final inning, the Giants loaded the bases with none out as Carter Howell walked, Gavello was hit by a pitch and Morgan walked. After Higgins struck out, Jose Ramos drew a walk to force home a run. Velasquez was up next and he was plunked to score Gavello cutting the deficit to 8-4. Andrew Kachel followed with an RBI single before Edison Mora's sacrifice fly brought San Jose within 8-6. Moments later, a passed ball moved the baserunners to second and third, but Alexander Suarez then lined out to third to end the game with the potential tying runs stranded in scoring position.

The Nuts out-hit the Giants 11-8 with San Jose finishing 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 on base. Morgan (2-for-4) was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game. San Jose drew nine walks in the contest.

Kempner (0-1) was saddled with the loss after tossing 3 1/3 innings with three runs (two earned) allowed. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out three. Esmerlin Vinicio was effective in long relief surrounding just one run in his three innings of work.

The Giants and Nuts conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 2:05 PM. Gerelmi Maldonado is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

