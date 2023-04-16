Giants Roll To 10-2 Victory, Series Win In Modesto

Edison Mora smacked a grand slam and the Giants knocked out 13 hits in a convincing 10-2 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field. The 10 runs scored for San Jose established a new season-high as the Giants (5-4) secured a series win by taking four of six games from the host Nuts this week.

Mora (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI), Matt Higgins (2-for-4, 2B), Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2B, SB), Andrew Kachel (2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Tanner O'Tremba (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) each had multi-hit games for San Jose in the victory. Eight of the nine players in the Giants lineup recorded at least one hit while San Jose's six doubles were also a season-high.

The Giants never trailed in Sunday's contest with four straight doubles in the top of the second inning producing three runs as San Jose jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Higgins led off the frame with a double to center before a Ramos double put runners on second and third. Kachel followed with a double to right that scored both Higgins and Ramos with the first two runs of the day. O'Tremba then came through with his own double as Kachel scored on the hit to make it 3-0.

Gerelmi Maldonado started on the mound for the Giants and had an effective outing with only one run allowed over 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander surrendered four hits, walked one and struck out four during his 64-pitch performance. The lone run given up by Maldonado came in the bottom of the fourth on a Tatem Levins sacrifice fly following consecutive hits.

After reliever Dylan Cumming recorded the final out of the fourth, San Jose immediately responded with a two-run rally in the top of the fifth. Mora's bunt single started the inning before a one-out RBI double to center off the bat of Thomas Gavello pushed the lead to 4-1. Onil Perez was up next and he singled home Gavello for a 5-1 cushion.

Cumming continued his strong start to the season with back-to-back scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth. Modesto threatened in the bottom of the sixth putting runners on first and second with none out, but Cumming registered a strikeout and then induced a double play to work out of trouble.

After piggyback reliever Nomar Medina put up a zero in the bottom of the seventh, the Giants blew the game open with a five-run eighth inning. Singles from Higgins, Ramos and O'Tremba loaded the bases with one out before a Garrett Frechette infield single plated the first run of the inning. Mora was up next and he launched a grand slam to left - the first slam hit by a San Jose player this season - to make it a 10-1 game.

The Nuts pushed across a single run in the bottom of the eighth to bring the final margin to 10-2 with Medina closing out the game. Medina struck out four with one run allowed over the final three innings to record his first save of the year.

Cumming (1-0) was credited with the win after tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits allowed, no walks and three strikeouts. Cumming has now pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings this season over three relief appearances.

The Giants went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position compared to only 1-for-10 for Modesto. The series win was San Jose's first of the season.

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday evening to open a six-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers (Angels affiliate). Visit sjgiants.com for tickets and promotional information on the upcoming homestand.

