Preview: November 16 vs Huntsville

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers are back at the Pensacola Bay Center looking to bounce back against the Havoc in game two of the weekend series.

When: Saturday, November 16

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 2-4-1 (5 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 2-3 loss to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, November 15.

Havoc Record: 6-2-1 (13 Points)

Ice Bears Last Game: 2-3 win over the Ice Flyers on Friday, November 15.

PROMO INFO

The Ice Flyers will look to summon the force of their loyal fans and channel their inner Jedi for Star Wars Night.

The boys will be wearing specialty Star Wars jerseys that will auctioned off in a live auction immediately after the game in sections 103 and 104 and online at icefly.co/dash.

Fans can purchase replica jerseys at the team's merchandise stands at the game.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Next Game: Friday, November 22 at Peoria | 7PM

Next Home Game: Wednesday, November 27 for $5 Night | 7PM | Get Tickets.

