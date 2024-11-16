ThunderBolts Rally But Fall Just Short, 3-2 in Peoria

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Peoria, Ill.: Despite losing captain Matthew Hobbs in the second period, the Thunderbolts gave the Rivermen a real scare in the third period, coming up just one goal short in a 3-2 loss to the Rivermen in Peoria on Friday. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, November 16th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:05pm CT.

After Zack Nazzarett opened the scoring for Peoria at 8:07 of the first period, Matthew Hobbs responded to tie the game with his first goal of the season, scoring at 18:04 from Scott Kirton. Carlos Fornaris scored to put the Rivermen ahead 2-1 at 1:56 of the second period, however the Thunderbolts kept pace until late in the second period, when a large scrum broke out in the Evansville zone, resulting in Hobbs being kicked out of the game. Soon after, Peoria grabbed a 3-1 lead as Michael McChesney scored at 18:02 to make it a 3-1 Rivermen lead. The Thunderbolts rallied with a very strong third period, and on a power play of their own, cut the deficit to one goal as Jordan Simoneau scored his first goal of the season at 2:59, assisted by Tyson Gilmour and Anthony Hora. Tough luck cost the Thunderbolts afterward, as strong scoring chances remained only chances despite nearly doubling Peoria's shot total in the third period, as the Rivermen barely escaped with the 3-2 win.

Hobbs and Simoneau finished with one goal each, while Ty Taylor finished with 29 saves on 32 shots, putting up a very strong performance in goal despite the loss. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Saturday, November 16th at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets, group packages, and season tickets are on sale for the 2024-25 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.