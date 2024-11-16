Dawgs Outlast Storm for 7-6 OT Win

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (5-3-1) held on down the stretch after a late comeback nearly found the finish line for the Quad City Storm (4-4-1), as the Dawgs prevailed in a 7-6 overtime win on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Joe Widmar (2 G/4 A) and Nick Ford (1 G/5 A) each set a new single-game franchise record for points with six each, Gustav Müller had three points (2 G/1 A) and the game-winning goal in overtime, and Brendan Pepe and Jacob Kelly added a goal each for Roanoke. The win marked the fourth straight victory by the Dawgs, four power play goals set a new single-game franchise record, and this was the first weekend sweep of the season by Roanoke.

The game was much more physical and a bit sloppier to begin than Friday's edition, as both teams battled to grab control of the contest. A Roanoke power play chance late in the period allowed them to jump in front first, as Widmar uncorked a shot from the slot to open the scoring at 16:48. The Storm caught Roanoke sleeping on the ensuing faceoff though, and Leif Mattson fired in a shot-pass from Johnny Witzke to tie the score at 17:05. A scrum after the period ended would put Roanoke on another power play to start the next frame, but the score was knotted at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

The second period started with Widmar's second power play goal of the contest just 31 seconds in, as a puck coming out of a board battle found his stick in the slot and he lit the lamp again. The Dawgs would snag another power play goal just a few minutes later, as Pepe's blast from the blue line found the top of the net at 4:38 to make it a 3-1 game. Quad City would answer next, as a rebound fell for Mattson after a slapshot by Cole Golka, and Mattson squared the puck into the net at 11:16. Roanoke went back on the man advantage within the next minute, and Müller's rebound tally off of a Ford shot gave the Dawgs their fourth power play goal of the contest at 12:24. The Dawgs would carry their 4-2 lead into the third period.

An early power play chance for the Storm was converted to bring the margin back within one, as Witzke got on the board at 2:04. It took just 40 seconds for the Dawgs to extend their lead back to 5-3, as Kelly found the back of the net after Ford and Widmar set the table for the winger at 2:44. A questionable goal that could have been goaltender interference brought the Storm's deficit back to one at 12:46 when Tommy Tsicos jammed in a rebound in the Roanoke crease. The Dawgs would extend their lead back to 6-4 during a penalty kill a few minutes later, as Ford's incredible moves sprung the captain for a shorthanded snipe at 15:15. Quad City would capitalize on that power play just 42 seconds later on a Nic Levesque rebound goal, then a tuck by Tsicos after a poor Roanoke turnover at 16:37 saw the game suddenly tied at 6-all in the late stages. Overtime was needed, and a sensational one-handed dangle by Müller enabled the power forward to flip the puck from his forehand to his backhand while driving from the left wing to the front of the net, and he tucked the puck with ease at 1:16 in the extra frame.

Austyn Roudebush saved 18-of-24 shots faced in net for Roanoke, and Roni Salmenkengas turned away 24-of-31 shots in the crease for the Storm. Quad City went 2-for-4 on the power play, while Roanoke went 4-for-7 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road on Thursday, November 21 against the Knoxville Ice Bears at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in Tennessee. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.