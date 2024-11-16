Marksmen Flip Script, Defeat Mayhem 6-2

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem weren't able to replicate their phenomenal performance from last night, and were blown out in Fayetteville, 6-2.

For the second night in a row, and only the third time this season, the Mayhem scored first as Zach Tyson ripped a slapshot off the rush past Mason Beaupit to give the Mayhem a 1-0 lead. The first period goal gave Tyson a tally in three consecutive periods dating back to the second period of Friday night's game. The Marksmen answered just 43 seconds later, with a deflection goal from Ryan Nolan. A few minutes later, Dalton Hunter gave the Marksmen their first lead of the weekend on another deflection goal, and the first period ended with Fayetteville up, 2-1.

The Mayhem had their chances in the second, but couldn't break through. Fayetteville was more fortunate, as the Marksmen scored on the power play at home for the first time this season, and led 3-1 at the end of the period.

In the third, another deflection goal beat an unexpecting Bailey Brkin, giving the Marksmen a three-goal lead. Jarret Kup was able to beat Beaupit for his first goal of the season and cut the lead back down to two, but the Marksmen pulled away late, and won 6-2.

The Mayhem are back in action Friday, on the road as they conclude this road trip against the Birmingham Bulls, and return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.