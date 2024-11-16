Taylor Brilliant in Goal Despite Overtime Loss to Rivermen

Evansville, In.: Despite outstanding goaltending by Ty Taylor for the second consecutive night, the Thunderbolts came up just short in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rivermen on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, November 23rd against the Quad City Storm at 7:05pm CT.

Evansville started things off very quickly, scoring the opening goal only 27 seconds into the game as Derek Contessa picked up his first goal of the season, unassisted. However, the Rivermen tied the game later in the period, as Cale List scored at 15:48. After seeing no power play chances in the first period, things changed drastically in the second and third periods, as Evansville went on the power play 5 times, and the Rivermen 7 times, however no power play goals came out of any of the 12 combined opportunities. In overtime, Alec Baer scored to win the game for Peoria at the 1:59 mark.

Contessa scored Evansville's lone goal, while Ty Taylor finished with 37 saves on 39 shots, standing on his head once again despite the loss. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet once again on Thursday, December 19th at Peoria Civic Center.

