Ice Bears Drop High-Scoring Affair in Pelham

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Brayden Stannard scored twice, Lucas Helland had a goal and an assist, but the Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 7-4 at the Pelham Civic Complex Saturday night.

The loss snaps a three-game win streak for the Ice Bears. Birmingham ends a three-game skid with the win.

Filimon Ledziankou scored shortly after a Knoxville turnover in the defensive zone 1:35 into the first period to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

The Bulls went up 2-0 when Seth Benson scored from the left circle by beating Talor Joseph up high at 1:45 of the second. Birmingham extended its lead when Arkhip Ledziankou finished off a three-on-one at 9:07.

Stannard scored his first career goal by crashing the crease and tapping in a cross-ice pass from Mitch Atkins at 11:03 of the second.

Birmingham took a 4-1 lead into the second intermission when Arkhip Ledziankou redirected Jamie Dorsey's shot from the left point at 17:56.

Dawson McKinney scored on a power play early in the third period to make it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the left circle. Eric Olson slid the puck across the slot to McKinney, who went top shelf over Austin Lotz for his second of the year.

Drake Glover and Trevor Thurston scored two and a half minutes apart to open the scoring to 6-2 for the Bulls.

Helland scored off a rebound at 9:54 to make it 6-3. Derek Osik lifted the puck from the point towards the crease where Lotz mishandled it and Helland pounced on the loose puck for his second of the season.

Nikita Kozyrev scored from the right circle for Birmingham at 12:03.

Stannard scored his second of the night from the left circle at 12:52.

Joseph finished with 37 saves for Knoxville. Lotz made 41 stops for Birmingham.

Knoxville returns home to host Roanoke on Thursday night at the Civic Coliseum. Birmingham hosts Macon on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.