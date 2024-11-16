Peoria Ends ThunderBolt Wining Streak with 3-2 Triumph

November 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - In a gutsy effort, the Peoria Rivermen held fast against the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night as they defeated Evansville 3-2 at Carver Arena to end the Thunderbolt's three-game winning streak.

Zach Nazz a rett got the scoring started midway through the first period as Mike Gelatt forced a turnover at the Evansville blue line and stepped in on a two-on-one. Gelatt fed a picture-perfect pass to the leading rookie scorer in the SPHL and Nazz a rett made no mistake as he fired the puck into the net for this third goal in two games and a 1-0 Rivermen lead. Evansville answered ten minutes later from a rebound goal to tie the game up 1-1 and set up a tough second period for the Rivermen.

In previous games, the second period was one where Peoria's opponents surged ahead, but not so on Friday night. Carlos Fornaris deflected a point shot from Cale List just a few minutes into the second period to re-establish the lead for the Rivermen early in the second. The following ten minutes were filled with Peoria shutting down Evansville's attack, especially through the natural zone, and not allowing the Thunderbolts to set up with speed in the offensive zone. Then, on a late power play, the Rivermen broke through to add a key insurance goal as Alec Baer took a shot from the left-wing circle that was initially saved but produced a rebound at the side of the net. Michael McChesney pounced quickly and put the puck immediately into the back of the net to extend Peoria ' s lead late in the period.

Though Evansville picked up another goal in the third, the Rivermen defense held firm and secured their first one-goal victory of the season and first on home ice since late October. The Rivermen will hit the road on Saturday night as they travel to Evansville Indiana to finish their home-and-home series with the Thunderbolts. Face-off is set for 7:05 pm central time.

