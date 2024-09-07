Pre-Season Game Day: Cougars vs Oil Kings - September 7

September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EDSON, AB - Today, in Edson, the Prince George Cougars begin their four-game pre-season schedule as they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at 1:00 pm PDT.

The two teams will wrap up the double-header tomorrow at 11:00 am PDT. The Cougars will conclude their pre-season next weekend when they take on the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, September 13th in Kamloops and Saturday, September 14th in Quesnel.

Today's game will not be streamed on CHL Live or on 94.3 The Goat. Follow the Cougars on X for updates throughout the game.

The Cougars' Home Opener is slated for Friday, September 20th against the Spokane Chiefs at the CN Centre. You can secure your seats HERE.

