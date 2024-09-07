Raiders Split Home and Home against Broncos with Convincing 6-1 Win on Home Ice

After falling in Swift Current on Thursday night, the Prince Albert Raiders rebounded just fine against their East Division opponent on Saturday night, winning 6-1 back at the Art Hauser Centre. Riley Boychuk and Jonah Sivertson each scored twice in the victory.

After a scoreless first period, the floodgates opened for the Raiders, as they scored four times in the second to take a big lead.

The Broncos found the first goal of the middle frame, capitalizing on a turnover in the Raiders end. When a loose puck was failed to be picked up by a Raider defenceman, Dawson Gerwing gathered it in for Swift Current. Feeding Aidan Sexsmith, the latter was able to beat an outstretched Max Hildebrand, slipping a shot home past his right pad. Sexsmith's third goal of the preseason gave the visitors a 1-0 lead 1:15 into the second.

The Raiders tied the game less than a minute later, as Riley Boychuk found the back of the net for the home side. He was able tip a point shot from Lukas Dragicevic into the top corner past Matthew Kieper to make it a 1-1 game. It was a powerplay goal, and Boychuk's first lamp lighter of the preseason.

Boychuk chipped in on Prince Albert's second goal of the period, grabbing an assist on Brayden Dube's goal. After Boychuk forced a turnover in the Broncos end, he fired a shot on goal that was blocked, but Dube was able to fire home the rebound. Midway through the frame, Dube's tally gave the Raiders their first lead of the night, as they led 2-1.

With two points already in the second period alone, Boychuk added to his total, scoring his second goal of the game with 6:39 left in the middle frame. After another Broncos turnover, the puck kicked out to the slot to Oli Chenier. Instead of shooting, Chenier found Boychuk open ten feet away from him. Boychuk took the pass and ripped a shot short side past Kieper. His second goal of the game put the Raiders on top 3-1.

With 4:54 left in the second, Dayce Derkatch jumped in on the scoring, deflecting home his first goal of the preseason. A successful forecheck in the Swift Current end led to Brock Cripps controlling the puck at the blue line. He slipped a pass across the Ethan Bibeau in the high slot, and he sent a shot-pass towards the net. Parked in front was Derkatch, who redirected a shot past Kieper.

After an eventful second period, the Raiders were in good shape, taking a commanding 4-1 lead into the third period.

The third period scoring belonged solely to Jonah Sivertson, who had two goals in the final frame coming 39 seconds apart. His first goal of the period was a rocket, a snipe from the right wing that went in and out of the net so quick, it took a couple of moments before everyone realized it was a goal. Nevertheless, his second goal of the preseason gave the Raiders a 5-1 lead.

Shortly after, Sivertson's second goal of the period came after a scramble for the loose puck in front of the Broncos net. With players digging around for it, Sivertson jammed the puck home past Kieper. His tally gave Prince Albert a 6-1 lead, which would go on to be the final.

Max Hildebrand stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in a period and a half of work, while Cooper Anderson turned aside all six shots he faced in the second half of the game.

Next up for the Raiders is a home and home with the Saskatoon Blades to wrap up the preseason. It kicks off on Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre with a 7pm puck drop.

