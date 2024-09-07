Broncos Drop First Game of the Pre-Season to Raiders

September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince Albert, SK - Despite scoring first, the Swift Current Broncos would drop their first game of the pre-season

Both teams would get power plays in the first period but couldn't solve goaltenders Matthew Kieper (Winnipeg, MB) & Max Hildebrand making the game scoreless after 1.

Into the second the Broncos would open the scoring as Aidan Sexsmtih (Calgary, AB) on a net drive would bang home his 3rd of the preseason from Dawson Gerwing (Meadow Lake, SK) to make it 1-0 Broncos. But the Raiders would answer quickly after on the power play as Riley Boychuk would re-direct his first of the pre-season to tie the game at 1-1. Prince Albert would continue to push the pace as Brayden Dube would make it 2-1 at 9:16, followed by goals by Boychuk again at 13:21 & Dayce Derkatch at 15:06 to give the Raiders a 4-1 lead after forty and outshooting the Broncos 27-12.

Prince Albert would add to their lead as Jonah Siverston would score twice during the eight-minute mark at 8:04 & 8:43 would be the final tallies in this game as the Raiders would take it 6-1.

Next up for the Broncos, a home-at-home series with the Moose Jaw Warriors starting Friday, September 13 at home at 7 PM.

