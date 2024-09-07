Pats Thump Warriors 7-4 in Estevan

September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats defeated the defending WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors 7-4 on Friday night at Affinity Place in Estevan, Sask.

It was Regina's start that really set the pace of the game early on, as the Pats took off with a 3-0 lead in the opening eight minutes of action. They never looked back from there, firing home another three goals in the second period to lead 6-2 after two.

Cole Temple had a career night with a four point-game (2G-2A) and Sam Oremba added three points (1G-2A). Jaxsin Vaughan (1G-1A) and Brayden Smith (2A) chipped in with multi-point efforts.

Madden Mulawka got the start, stopping 28 shots in the win. The Warriors did make things interesting a handful of times, coming to within one at 3-2 in the second, and within two in the third. The victory marks the Pats first this pre-season.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 7, Warriors 4

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0 Pats at 8:25 - Jaxsin Vaughan (1), assisted by Sam Oremba & Cole Temple // Oremba circled around some Warriors defenders, found space, and sent a clean pass to an open Jaxsin Vaughan, and he ripped it into the back of the net to open the scoring.

2-0 Pats at 8:39 - Corbin Vaughan (1), unassisted // Vaughan walked into the attacking zone and sent a harmless shot on net that snuck past Dimitri Fortin.

3-0 Pats at 8:55 - Cole Temple (1), assisted by Sam Oremba & Jaxsin Vaughan // Oremba broke in with speed on the left side and fed a saucer pass to Temple who fired the puck into the open cage.

3-1 Warriors at 12:32 - Connor Schmidt (1), assisted by Nolan Paquette & Noah Degenstein // With the Warriors winning an offensive zone faceoff, Schmidt got possession of the puck, and sent a snapshot past a screened Madden Mulawka.

Second Period

3-2 Warriors at 1:25 - Max Finley (1), assisted by Ethan Semeniuk // Finley got behind the Pats defence, went in on a breakaway, and beat Mulawka with a forehand tuck.

4-2 Pats at 5:21 - Cole Temple (2), unassisted // Temple used his great hockey sense, stripped the defender of the puck, and lifted a backhander over Fortin in tight.

5-2 Pats at 6:46 - Logan Peskett (2), assisted by Brayden Smith // Smith sent an outlet pass behind the Warriors defence that found Peskett for a partial breakaway. The North Vancouver product made no mistake, ripping a hard shot far side on Fortin to extend the lead.

6-2 Pats at 14:29 - Sam Oremba (1), assisted by Cole Temple & Brayden Smith // Oremba received a pass from Temple and came bursting in on the right wing side where the Regina product whistled the puck into the top corner.

Third Period

6-3 Warriors at 3:09 - Owen Berge (1), assisted by Ethan Hughes & Nolan Paquette // Berge got a piece of a Ethan Hughes point shot that redirected past Mulawka.

6-4 Warriors at 9:53 - Ethan Hughes (1), assisted by Landen McFadden & Ethan Semeniuk // Hughes found a loose puck inside the Regina zone and fired it home to cut the deficit to two at 6-4.

7-4 Pats at 19:28 - Zane Rowan (1), unassisted // Rowan put the game away with an empty net goal from centre ice.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 15-11-8-36 | Moose Jaw - 6-8-16-32

PP: Regina - 1/2 | Moose Jaw - 2/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Madden Mulawka (28 saves / 32 shots)

Moose Jaw: Dimitri Fortin (29 saves / 36 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Cole Temple (2G-2A) - Pats

Second: Sam Oremba (1G-2A) - Pats

Third: Brayden Smith (2A) - Pats

COMING UP Saturday, September 7 at Moose Jaw Warriors (7PM in Assiniboia) Friday, September 13 at Brandon (7PM) Saturday, September 14 vs. Brandon (6PM)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2024

Pats Thump Warriors 7-4 in Estevan - Regina Pats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.