Broncos Close Pre-Season Series with Raiders
September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos head to Prince Albert continuing the pre-season as they look for a sweep against the Raiders Saturday night.
Swift Current is coming off a 5-2 win at home Thursday against Prince Albert after giving up the first goal 3:32 in, the Broncos scored straight in the first period to solidify their eventual victory.
VS. RAIDERS: Tonight will be the second and final meeting between the Broncos and Raiders during the pre-season schedule. The Broncos posted a record of 2-1-0-1 in four meetings against the Raiders during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 1-0-0-1 at home. The two teams will meet eight times during the 2024-2025 regular season.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
September 28//2024 - at Swift Current
November 1//2024 - at Prince Albert
November 29/2024 - at Swift Current
December 27 21//2024 - at Prince Albert
December 28//2024 - at Swift Current
January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert
February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert
March 1/2025 - at Swift Current
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES
October 25//2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)
October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)
December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)
March 12/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)
2024 Pre-Season Schedule:
Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre) (8-5 SC)
Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex) (5-2 SC)
Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre)
Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)
Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)
2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (3) - Roundeau
Assists (3) - Mistelbacher
Points (4) - Birnie, Rondeau
PIMS (4) - Burzynski, Dingman
Plus/Minus (2) - Brownlee, Gould, Pilsner, Oleskiw
Wins (1) - Dyck, Tyssen
Shutouts (0) - N/A
Save % (.947) - Dyck
Goals Against Average (2.00) - Tyssen
2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (43) - Conor Geekie
Assists (56) - Conor Geekie
Points (99) - Conor Geekie
PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary
Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie
Wins (25) - Reid Dyck
Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck
Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from September 7, 2024
- Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 2 vs Calgary - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Pre-Season Game Day: Cougars vs Oil Kings - September 7 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Close Pre-Season Series with Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
- Pats Thump Warriors 7-4 in Estevan - Regina Pats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.