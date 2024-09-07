Broncos Close Pre-Season Series with Raiders

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos head to Prince Albert continuing the pre-season as they look for a sweep against the Raiders Saturday night.

Swift Current is coming off a 5-2 win at home Thursday against Prince Albert after giving up the first goal 3:32 in, the Broncos scored straight in the first period to solidify their eventual victory.

VS. RAIDERS: Tonight will be the second and final meeting between the Broncos and Raiders during the pre-season schedule. The Broncos posted a record of 2-1-0-1 in four meetings against the Raiders during the 2023-2024 regular season while going 1-0-0-1 at home. The two teams will meet eight times during the 2024-2025 regular season.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

September 28//2024 - at Swift Current

November 1//2024 - at Prince Albert

November 29/2024 - at Swift Current

December 27 21//2024 - at Prince Albert

December 28//2024 - at Swift Current

January 17/2025 - at Prince Albert

February 14/2025 - at Prince Albert

March 1/2025 - at Swift Current

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 25//2023 - at Swift Current (3-2 SC)

October 28/2023 - at Prince Albert (4-2 PA)

December 1/2023 - at Swift Current (4-3 SO PA)

March 12/2024 - at Prince Albert (4-2 SC)

2024 Pre-Season Schedule:

Game 1 - Wed, Sept. 4th - Swift Current vs. Regina - 7:00pm (Brandt Centre) (8-5 SC)

Game 2 - Thur, Sept. 5th - Prince Albert at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex) (5-2 SC)

Game 3 - Sat, Sept. 7th - Swift Current vs. Prince Albert - 7:00pm (Art Hauser Centre)

Game 4 - Fri, Sept. 14th - Moose Jaw at Swift Current - 7:00pm (innovationPlex)

Game 5 - Sat, Sept 15th - Swift Current at Moose Jaw - 7:00pm (Moose Jaw Events Centre)

2024 PRE-SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (3) - Roundeau

Assists (3) - Mistelbacher

Points (4) - Birnie, Rondeau

PIMS (4) - Burzynski, Dingman

Plus/Minus (2) - Brownlee, Gould, Pilsner, Oleskiw

Wins (1) - Dyck, Tyssen

Shutouts (0) - N/A

Save % (.947) - Dyck

Goals Against Average (2.00) - Tyssen

2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (43) - Conor Geekie

Assists (56) - Conor Geekie

Points (99) - Conor Geekie

PIMS (73) - Ryan McCleary

Plus/Minus (+51) - Conor Geekie

Wins (25) - Reid Dyck

Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.911) - Reid Dyck

Goals Against Average (2.70) - Reid Dyck

