Tigers Shut Out The Hitmen 5-0

September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers hosted the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday night in their first home game of the pre-season.

The teams spent the first period feeling each other out. It nearly took the full period but the Tigers got on the board. Reigning CHL Rookie of the Year Gavin McKenna found the back of the net with only three seconds remaining. Mathew Ward found McKenna at the side of the net for a quick wrister. Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up the second assist on the opener.

We didn't have to wait as long to see the goal lights in the second period. Brayden Boehm scored his first goal since coming back from injury. He cut in to the slot and let a quick wrister go that beat the Hitmen goalie on the short side. Josh Van Mulligen picked up an assist for his first point of the pre-season. Wiesblatt made it a 3-0 game less than three minutes later. Battling in front of the net, he took a few good whacks at the puck before being able to slide it under the netminder. McKenna collected his second point of the night with the helper.

A couple of new faces made an impact in the third period. Ryder Ritchie scored his first as a Tiger putting home the rebound off Andrew Basha's shot. Nate Corbet picked up the second assist on the goal. Jonas Woo sealed the game a couple minutes later with his first goal in orange and black. He jumped up in the play and let a wrister go from the faceoff dot that found the top corner. Hayden Harsanyi and Hunter St. Martin picked up the helpers on the goal.

Ethan McCallum got the nod in net for the Tigers. He had a fantastic game saving all 22 shots he faced for the shutout. There were numerous moments where he stretched out to make the big save and keep the momentum in the Tigers' favor.

The Tigers special teams had a perfect night going one for one on the power play and six for six on the penalty kill.

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Ethan McCallum - Medicine Hat

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Medicine Hat

Brayden Boehm - Medicine Hat

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, September 13th when they head to Red Deer to take on the Rebels. Game time is 7:00 PM.

