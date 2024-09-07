Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 2 vs Calgary

September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the only between the two Central Division rivals during the pre-season. The Tigers posted a record of 2-4-0-0 against the Hitmen last season. Andrew Basha led the Tigers in the season series with eight points (5G, 3A) in six games.

2023-24 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 1 (Sep 22 2023)

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 23 2023)

Calgary 7 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 1 2023)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 15 2023)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 6 (Feb 9 2024)

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 0 (Mar 3 2024)

2023-24 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2

Central - 2nd

East - 4th

Calgary- 28-31-8-1

Central - 5th

East - 9th

2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97)

PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)

Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)

Wins - Zach Zahara (16)

Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)

2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Avery Watson (1)

Assists - Nate Corbet / Luke Ruptash (1)

Points - Nate Corbet / Luke Ruptash / Avery Watson (1)

PIMs - Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Kadon McCann (2)

Plus/Minus - Noah Alexander / Nate Corbet / Avery Watson (+1)

Wins - N/A (0)

Save % - Cash Christie (.917)

GAA - Cash Christie (1.88)

Shutouts - N/A (0)

NHL Rookie Camp Invites:

Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*

Brayden Boehm - Edmonton Oilers

Nate Corbet - Edmonton Oilers

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*

Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*

Bryce Pickford - Colorado Avalanche

Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*

Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights

Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*

Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings

Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals

*Drafted Players

Previous Games

4-1 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes

Next Five Games:

Saturday, September 7 - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)

Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)

Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels

