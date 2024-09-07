Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 2 vs Calgary
September 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the only between the two Central Division rivals during the pre-season. The Tigers posted a record of 2-4-0-0 against the Hitmen last season. Andrew Basha led the Tigers in the season series with eight points (5G, 3A) in six games.
2023-24 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 1 (Sep 22 2023)
Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Sep 23 2023)
Calgary 7 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Dec 1 2023)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 15 2023)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Calgary 6 (Feb 9 2024)
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 0 (Mar 3 2024)
2023-24 Standings:
Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2
Central - 2nd
East - 4th
Calgary- 28-31-8-1
Central - 5th
East - 9th
2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)
Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)
Points - Gavin McKenna (97)
PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)
Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)
Wins - Zach Zahara (16)
Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)
GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)
Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)
2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Goals - Avery Watson (1)
Assists - Nate Corbet / Luke Ruptash (1)
Points - Nate Corbet / Luke Ruptash / Avery Watson (1)
PIMs - Nate Corbet / Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll / Kadon McCann (2)
Plus/Minus - Noah Alexander / Nate Corbet / Avery Watson (+1)
Wins - N/A (0)
Save % - Cash Christie (.917)
GAA - Cash Christie (1.88)
Shutouts - N/A (0)
NHL Rookie Camp Invites:
Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*
Brayden Boehm - Edmonton Oilers
Nate Corbet - Edmonton Oilers
Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*
Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*
Bryce Pickford - Colorado Avalanche
Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*
Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights
Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*
Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings
Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*
Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals
*Drafted Players
Previous Games
4-1 Loss - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes
Next Five Games:
Saturday, September 7 - Vs Calgary Hitmen (Pre-Season)
Friday, September 13 - @ Red Deer Rebels (Pre-Season)
Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)
Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings
Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels
