Power Play Scores for Third Straight Game as K-Wings Fall 4-1

Kalamazoo, MI.- The K-Wings scored on the power play for the third straight game but it wasn't enough as they fell 4-1 on Wednesday night to the Cyclones at Wings Event Center.

Cincinnati now leads the best of seven series two games to one.

For the first time in the series the Cyclones scored first. Under midway through the period Judd Peterson jammed a puck past the pad of Jake Hildebrand, scoring his second goal of the playoffs and giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

In the second period the Cyclones would double the lead with a short-handed goal as Ben Johnson capitalized on an odd man rush for the Cyclones. Pascal Aquin fed a backdoor pass to Johnson who tapped the puck to the back of the net, putting Cincinnati up 2-0.

The Cyclones extended the lead once again in the third period as Jesse Schultz scored his second playoff goal on the power play for the 'Clones to push the lead to 3-0. Kalamazoo answered back, getting a power play goal of their own to cut the deficit back to two goals. Kyle Bushee let a shot from the point fly through traffic, beating Michael Houser to the top corner and getting the K-Wings on the board. Bushee's goal was all the K-Wings would muster though as the Cyclones tacked on one more, rounding out the scoring at 4-1.

Jake Hildebrand finished the night stopping 20 of 24 shots faced, while Houser stopped 28 of 29. Both teams finished the night with power play goals as Cincinnati went 2-for-5 while Kalamazoo was 1-for-5.

The teams return to the ice at Wings Event Center for Game 4 and 5 of the best of seven series on Friday and Saturday nights.

