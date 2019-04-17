Bajkov Returned from AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Patrick Bajkov to the Florida Everblades from the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Bajkov posted 14 points on four goals and 10 assists in 31 regular season games with the Everblades.

In his most recent stint with Florida, his third with the team this season, Bajkov notched a goal and six assists in 16 games. He had an individual season-high four-game point streak from March 27-April 5 that saw him post a goal and three assists.

In 18 games for the Thunderbirds, Bajkov tabbed five points on three goals and two assists. He has also suited up in a pair of games for the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs.

Prior to turning professional, Bajkov played for the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League for the last five seasons and registered a 100-point season last year with 33 goals and 67 assists in 72 games. A 6-foot, 183-pound right winger, Bajkov finished his major junior career as Everett's franchise leader in goals (112), assists (176), and points (288).

The Everblades head on the road for the first time in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs when they battle the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can listen to the game on 99.3 FM ESPN or online at 993espn.com.

