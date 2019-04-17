Cyclones Offense Back on Track with Game 3 Win

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-1, in Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati now leads the best-of-seven game series, 2-1. The Cyclones received goals from forwards Judd Peterson, Ben Johnson, Jesse Schultz, and Alex Wideman.

Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead 9:38 into the opening period when defenseman Tobie Bisson attempted a wrap-around on the right side, and Peterson was there to slam in the rebound to give the Cyclones the edge after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Cyclones special teams came to life when Johnson took a pass from forward Pascal Aquin on a 2-on-0 shorthanded rush and scored to lift Cincinnati to a 2-0 advantage after the frame.

Cincinnati's power play got going in the third, as just 2:54 in Wideman sent a pass to Schultz in the right circle, and he hammered home his second of the playoffs to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead.

After Kalamazoo got on the board with a power play goal from defenseman Kyle Bushee to trim their deficit to 3-1, the Cyclones power play got back to work 7:28 in when forward Myles Powell slid a pass to Wideman who scored to restore Cincinnati's three-goal lead, 4-1.

That is all the offense Cincinnati needed, as goaltender Michael Houser stopped all nine he faced in the frame to preserve the Cyclones' 4-1 win. The Cyclones were outshot, 29-24, with Houser stopping 28 in the win. Game 4 goes on Friday from Kalamazoo, with the face-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

