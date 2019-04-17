Athletic Knit Named "Exclusive Jersey Provider of the ECHL"

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Athletic Knit has been named the "Exclusive Jersey Provider of the ECHL" beginning with the 2019-20 Season.

As part of the agreement, Athletic Knit will be the exclusive provider of home, away and third jerseys for all ECHL teams, in addition to providing jerseys for the ECHL All-Star Classic each season.

"Athletic Knit has been providing jerseys to the ECHL and our teams for a long time through our Theme Night Programs and their innovative design and commitment to customer service continues to impress our teams," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "We look forward to expanding this relationship as Athletic Knit product will now adorn ECHL Teams throughout the season."

ECHL Teams will be unveiling their jersey designs under the new program throughout the summer in preparation for the 2019-20 Season.

"The ECHL is an integral part of professional hockey in North America and we are incredibly proud to partner with them," said Athletic Knit Co-President David Sliwin. "Our heritage and our passion since 1962 has been hockey. We have had the pleasure of working with the league and its teams for years and are excited to grow the relationship. The 27 teams within the ECHL all have their own unique identities and we look forward to providing the uniforms that player and fans alike will wear with pride."

