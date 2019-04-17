ECHL Transactions - April 17

April 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 17, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Cox, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Robinson, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mikhail Berdin, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Add Cam Maclise, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Jack Glover, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brendan Bradley, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Saar, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Ontario [4/16]

