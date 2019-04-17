ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 17, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Walchuk, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Cox, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Robinson, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason Baptista, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mikhail Berdin, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Add Cam Maclise, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Jack Glover, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brendan Bradley, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Saar, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Sherbinin, D placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D returned from loan to Ontario [4/16]
