O'Brien Scores in Double Overtime, Growlers Lead Series 3-0

April 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Brampton Beast 3-2 in double overtime Tuesday evening at the CAA Centre. The Growlers now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Brampton jumped out to their first lead of the series at the 16:02 mark of the first period as Jonathan Racine tucked a rebound behind Growlers goaltender Michael Garteig. The Beast added another tally, this time in the second period, from the stick of Aaron Luchuk to secure a 2-0 lead.

Early in the third period the Growlers finally beat Beast goaltender Etienne Marcoux, Hudson Elynuik blasted a one timer into the open cage just 1:11 into the frame.

The Growlers kept buzzing in the third and about five and a half minutes later Giorgio Estephan tied the game after slipping the puck past a sprawling Marcoux.

The game remained tied, forcing double overtime where Newfoundland Native Zach O'Brien snapped the puck behind the Brampton netminder 3:34 into the 5th frame of the hockey game.

Quick Hits

Hudson Elynuik was reassigned by the Toronto Marlier earlier in the day.

Etienne Marcoux faced 58 shots in the loss.

The three stars were 3 - Z. O'Brien (NFL), 2 - M. Garteig (NFL) and 1 - E. Marcoux (BRM)

What's Next?

The series switches to Brampton for game four Thursday night at the CAA Centre. Puck drop is 8:45 p.m. Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

