Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (1-1) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, with Game 3 of the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals against the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1). The Solar Bears will look to build off the momentum of Friday's 3-2 win in Game 2.

HULTS BREAKS OUT: Forward Mitch Hults enjoyed a breakout game in Friday's win, scoring Orlando's second and third goals in the victory over the Stingrays.

THOMPSON CARRYING CLUTCH PLAY INTO POSTSEASON: Tayler Thompson scored Orlando's opening goal in Game 2, giving him his first playoff goal at the ECHL level. The forward finished second on the team in game-winning goals during the regular season with three, and led the team with two overtime-winners. Orlando posted a regular season record of 6-0-0-1 when Thompson found the back of the net and 11-1-2-1 when he recorded at least a point.

WHO BREAKS THROUGH IN THE FIRST?: Through the first two games of the series, each team has failed to light the lamp in the first period. In Game 1, the Solar Bears outshot the Stingrays 15-13 in the opening 20, and outshot South Carolina 15-12 in the first period of Game 2. In Orlando's 3-2 win on Friday, the Solar Bears turned up the chances in the second frame, outshooting South Carolina 17-4 to establish a 3-0 lead. Orlando was 26-4-2-0 in the regular season when scoring first, and 20-1-2-0 when leading after the first period.

The South Division Semifinals between Orlando and South Carolina resumes with Game 4 on Friday, April 19 when the two teams take the ice at 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

