Monarchs Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead over Thunder
April 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs took a 3-0 series lead over the Adirondack Thunder, Wednesday night at SNHU Arena with a 3-2 overtime victory.
The Monarchs (3-0-0-0) and the Thunder (0-2-1-0) battled evenly to a 2-2 tie after 60 minutes, but the Monarchs came away with the overtime victory, 3-2.
The Monarchs scored first at 14:52 of the first period when Drake Rymsha scored his first goal of the playoffs. Pierre-Luc Mercier centered a pass to Rymsha, who had an open net to shoot at and buried the shot, past Thunder goaltender Evan Cormier, to make the score, 1-0.
The Thunder tied the game at 4:19 of the second period when Cullen Bradshaw scored his first of the playoffs on the power play. Peter MacArthur wristed a shot from the top of the right circle, where Bradshaw tipped the puck past Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-1.
The Thunder took the lead at 9:07 of the second period when Bradshaw scored his second of the playoffs, with his second power-play goal of the game. After two unsuccessful scoring attempts, Bradshaw found the puck on the goal line and lifted it over the glove of Williams, making the score, 2-1.
The Monarchs tied it up again at 10:43 of the second period when Michael Doherty scored his second goal of playoffs. After Sam Kurker backhanded a shot towards goal, Doherty crashed the net and found the puck under the leg of Cormier pushing it over the goal line, making the score, 2-2.
After a scoreless third period, the Monarchs skated away with the overtime win. Kevin Dufour scored his second goal of the playoffs, after he picked up a pass from Tony Cameranesi at the tops of the circles and fired the puck through the legs of Cormier, making the final score 3-2.
Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years can be purchased HERE, for as low as $6. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay as We Play playoff tickets, at 603-626-7825 or click HERE to sign up.
