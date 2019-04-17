Mavericks Edge Oilers for 2-1 Series Lead

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks (2-0-1) forward Jared VanWormer broke a 2-2 tie with his second game-winner of the playoffs to give the Mavericks a 3-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (1-2-0) in Game 3 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Wednesday night. Kansas City now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Kansas City scored on two of their three first period power plays, setting the table with a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Mark Cooper scored both Mavericks goals, including the opener 1:15 into the game on a rebound in front of the net. Cooper made it 2-0 on the third man-advantage, when he skated into the right circle and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Devin Williams. Both teams registered 15 shots in the opening frame.

The Oilers battled back with two power play goals of their own in the second period to tie the score at 2-2 after 40 minutes. Stephen Perfetto, the hero of Game 2, snapped a shot into the top shelf from the right circle for Tulsa's first goal to cut Kansas City's lead in half. Later in the frame on another man-advantage, Eric Drapluk tied the game with a wrist shot through a screen on a shot from the left circle.

VanWormer lifted a loose puck over the pads of Williams from just outside the crease to put the Mavericks in front with 7:54 left in regulation after an initial shot from the point was tipped on goal. Kansas City hung on to edge the Oilers as Mason McDonald stopped 26 of 28 shots for his second win of the series.

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 4 Friday and Game 5 Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV (away feed), with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.

