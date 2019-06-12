Power Blank 'Birds Again for Sweep

CHARLESTON, WV - The Delmarva Shorebirds couldn't muster the offense for the second straight day, dropping their fourth in a row in a 1-0 loss to the West Virginia Power on Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Steven Moyers (6-4) spun seven stellar innings for the Power (33-33), scattering seven hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Nick Vespi (3-4) endured a rough loss for the Shorebirds (46-19), giving up one run on three hits over six-plus frames while walking three and fanning eight; over his last five starts, Vespi has turend in a stellar 1.78 ERA (6 ER, 30.1 IP). All-Star Dayeison Arias nailed down his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

After the Shorebirds squandered run-scoring opportunities in the first, second, third, and seventh innings, the Power finally strung together just enough in the bottom of the seventh. Bobby Honeyman led off with a single, and Onil Pena and Jake Anchia worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. Vespi came out in favor of Jhon Peluffo, and Joseph Rosa greeted the fresh Delmarva arm with a flyball to center, deep eough to score Honeyman to put West Virginia up 1-0.

Peluffo limited the damage to the solitary run, but Delmarva couldn't get another runner in scoring position and bowed in shutout fashion for the second straight game. The Shorebirds have now lost a season-high four games in a row, including all three to West Virginia by just one run.

Robbie Thorburn and Jean Carlos Encarnacion each had two hits to lead the Shorebird bats, while Daniel Fajardo chipped an automatic double in the seventh to become Delmarva's final runner in scoring position.

Honeyman accounted for two of the Power's three hits on the night, as West Virginia sweated out another 1-0 win with just three hits to their name.

The Shorebirds now return home for their final series of the first half against the Hickory Crawdads, beginning on Thursday night. Ofelky Peralta (4-1, 2.55) is set to pitch for Delmarva against Hickory's Yerry Rodriguez (5-2, 2.20). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. The first 500 fans through the Perdue Stadium gates on Thursday will receive a fans' choice hat, presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. It's also Maryland Pride Thursday and Kiss 95.9 Thirsty Thursday presented by Salisbury Pit & Pub. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

