Fireflies to Host Independence Week Celebration on July 3, Presented by Encompass Health

June 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies have announced the details for the Independence Week Celebration - presented by Encompass Health - on Wednesday, July 3. The game time is now scheduled for 7:05pm.

The Fireflies take on the Greenville Drive on Wednesday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day a day early. Gates for the game will open at 5:30pm. The Fireflies have signed the Reggie Sullivan Band to play for fans from 5:30pm-7:00pm on the Crescent Patio.

When gates open at 5:30pm, fans 21+ can enjoy a 90-minute Happy Hour featuring $3 16-oz Budweiser and Bud Light cans. The 16-oz Budweiser and Bud Light cans will then be on special for $5 the rest of the evening.

At the same time, kids can enjoy a 90-minute "Hoppy" Hour in the State Credit Union Kids Zone, with half-off wristbands for the evening. The Palmetto Party People will also be on hand for face painting and balloon creatures on the main concourse in front of the Mason Jar Team Store.

A family picnic option is available for Fireflies fans in the Palmetto Picnic Pavilion for $25/adult and $19/kids 3-7 years old. The picnic includes all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, grilled chicken, pulled pork, mac & cheese, baked beans, pasta salad, peach crisp dessert and Pepsi products. Call the Fireflies ticket office at 803-726-4487 to purchase tickets or for more information on this option.

"We are excited to once again be the home for Independence Week fireworks on July 3rd in Columbia," said team president John Katz. "This is a tradition we have continued to build upon for the last four years and we are excited to host fans at Segra Park for another exciting evening celebrating America at the ballpark."

Tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Visit ColumbiaFireflies.com, the Segra Park ticket office or call (803) 726-4487 for more information.

