Rodriguez Added to SAL All-Star Team

June 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - Crawdads starting pitcher Yerry Rodriguez has been added to the South Atlantic League's All-Star roster. Rodriguez is the team's fourth All-Star and will represent the Crawdads in the 60th Annual All-Star game on June 18th.

Rodriguez has compiled a 5-2 record and a 2.20 ERA through nine starts this season. The righty has struck out 63 batters and walked 16. He leads the Crawdads staff in ERA and strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .197 off him.

His best start of the season came on May 6th when he blanked Kannapolis across 5 innings and racked up 12 punch outs on 86 pitches, allowing just one hit. Rodriguez has allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts.

The 21 year old is in his first season with a full season club. He split time between the AZL Rangers and the Spokane Indians last year in his stateside debut after spending two seasons at the team's complex in the Dominican Republic, his home country. Through his first 39 career games (26 starts), Rodriguez is 15-7 with a 2.51 ERA. He has collected 186 strikeouts to 35 walks.

Rodriguez will join teammates Pedro Gonzalez, Curtis Terry, and Jonathan Ornelas at the South Atlantic League All-Star Game next Tuesday in Charleston, West Virginia. They will join other standouts from the Northern Division teams as they take on the best of the Southern Division.

