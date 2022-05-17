Potts Powers Sea Dogs Past Senators

Portland, Maine - Hudson Potts drove in four runs, including a three-run homer, in the Portland Sea Dogs (16-18) win 6-2 over the Harrisburg Senators (16-17) on Tuesday at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The Senators drove in a run in the top of the first inning against Sea Dogs starter Chris Murphy. Jecksson Flores led off with a single and Drew Millas followed with a base hit of his own. One out later, Wilson Garcia took a base hit to right, scoring Flores, giving Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.

Portland was able to capture the lead in the bottom of the second with Harrisburg starter Richard Guasch on the mound. Izzy Wilson and Christian Koss walked, while Tyler Dearden singled to load the bases. Potts walked, pushing in Wilson to tie the game 1-1. Two batters later, Nick Sogard was hit by a pitch, forcing in another run to take the lead 2-1.

The Sea Dogs piled on to their lead in the bottom of the third, scoring four more runs. Kole Cottam was hit by a pitch and Wilson walked to get the inning started. Koss drove in Cottam with a single, making the score 3-1, and moving Wilson to second. Potts stepped into the batter's box and launched a three-run homer over the Maine Monster, expanding their lead to 6-1.

The Sea Dogs bullpen held the Senators scoreless until the ninth inning. Jacob Wallace and Chase Shugart combined for 3.0 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Frank German tossed the final inning, letting up one unearned run, but closing the door on a 6-2 Sea Dogs win.

Murphy (1-2) tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking one, and striking out four in his first win of the season. Guasch (2-5) pitched 2.0 innings, surrendering four runs on one hit with five walks and six strikeouts in his fifth loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Senators play the second of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:00 PM first pitch. Portland sends LHP Jay Groome (1-1, 4.26 ERA) to the mound against Harrisburg RHP Cole Henry (0-0, 0.92 ERA).

