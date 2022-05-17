Cats Take Series Opener

The SeaWolves could not hold onto a pair of one-run leads on Tuesday at UPMC Park as they dropped the series opener to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 13-3.

The Cats jumped ahead in the third against Erie starter Garrett Hill. Rafael Lantigua doubled with one out and scored on a two-out Spencer Horwitz base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Erie responded in the home half of the third against Fisher Cats starter Nick Fraze. Luis Carpio singled with one out and moved to second when Andrew Navigato was hit by a pitch. Dillon Dingler doubled home Carpio, tying the game. Andre Lipcius brought home Navigato on a sacrifice fly for a one-run Erie lead.

Hill would be done after four innings, allowing a run on three hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. He has struck out at least nine hitters in four starts this season.

New Hampshire tied the game in the top of the fifth against reliever Joe Navilhon. Zac Cook led off with a double and scored on a Tanner Morris base hit.

The SeaWolves went back ahead in the bottom of the fifth. Carpio doubled and later scored on a Kerry Carpenter sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead. Carpener went 0-for-2 in the game and had his hitting streak halted at nine games.

The Cats retook the lead in the sixth against reliever Nick Kuzia. Phil Clarke led off with a single and Will Robertson walked. Kuzia got the next two batters before walking Morris, loading the bases. Lantigua singled home Clarke and Robertson for a 4-3 lead. Kuzia gave way to Zac Houston who walked Orelvis Martinez, re-loading the bases. Houston then plunked Horwitz, plating Morris for a two-run lead.

New Hampshire added one in the eighth against Shea Spitzbarth and seven in the ninth off of Alex Powers for a 10-run lead.

Cats reliever Jack Elliott (2-0) earned the win hurling 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. He walked one and struck out a pair.

Kuzia (0-3) took the loss allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 0.2 innings.

