Curry Fans 10 as Ducks Defeat Rumble Ponies 5-2

May 17, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks used a strong start from Xzavion Curry and frequent offense to down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Turning Point

The RubberDucks jumped out in front from the first pitch of the game when Bo Naylor launched a leadoff home run to make it 1-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Curry was dominant for Akron once again striking out five of the first six batters he faced to open the game. In total, Curry tossed 5.2 innings allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out 10. Andrew Misiaszek followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Tim Herrin picked up his first save of the year by tossing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron continued the early offense in the first when George Valera came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Ducks. Will Brennan continued his hot hitting in the fifth when he lined a double into right field that scored Victor Nova and Naylor to make it 4-1 Akron. Julian Escobedo singled in the top of the eight to score Brayan Rocchio and give Akron some extra insurance at 5-2.

Notebook

Curry's 10 strikeouts are a season high...Brennan's 11 doubles are good for most in the Guardians organization and second most in the Eastern League...Game Time: 2:55...Attendance: 6,376.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Jaime Arias (0-1, 15.75 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Binghamton righty Alec Kisena (1-3, 4.94 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.