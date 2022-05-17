O'Hoppe Homers Not Enough in Loss to Somerset

Reading Fightin Phils were topped by the Somerset Patriots 10-3 on a windy Tuesday night.ï»¿Logan O'Hoppe had two home runs in the contest, but it wasn't enough to overtake the Patriots 14 hits.

Somerset scored early and often in the contest plating four runs in the second inning, including two from a homer off the bat of Jesus Bastidas.

They added two more in the third to take a 6-0 lead.

The Patriots tacked on another in the fifth as Max Burt singled to score a run. With his hit, everyone in Somerset's starting nine recorded a base knock.

O'Hoppe launched a solo shot to deep left field in the top of the sixth to put Reading on the board for the first time.

Somerset was not done yet. They plated another three in the bottom half with four consecutive hits to make it 10-1.

O'Hoppe again brought the fire with his second home run of the night scoring Jhailyn Ortiz, who walked to first. This recorded the game's final run, leaving it 10-3.

Adam Leverett got the start throwing three innings allowing six runs on seven hits.

Austin Ross took two of his own, letting up just one run and striking out four.

Julian Garcia had the final three frames. Three runs crossed in his first inning, but he settled in for a clean final two.

