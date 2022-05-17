Senators Manage Three Hits in Loss to Portland

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the lead didn't last long in their 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Portland Sea Dogs. Portland scored twice in the second on just one hit then four more times in the third inning to break the game open.

Richard Guasch started and went two plus innings. He faced 14 batters, struck out six, walked five and hit two while allowing one hit. He allowed four runs, all earned and took the loss. Andrew Lee, Francys Peguero and Brian Gonzalez all followed Guasch. The Sens pitching staff combined to strike out 15 Sea Dog batters.

Harrisburg managed just three hits, all in the first inning. Jecksson Flores, Drew Millas and Wilson Garcia all singled with Garcia driving in a run.

The Senators didn't commit an error for the eighth time in nine games. Harrisburg hit three more batters Tuesday and have now hit a league-leading 35 batters.

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game two of their six-game series in Portland Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

