Patriots Offense Fuels 10-3 Win

Bridgewater, NJ - Powered by a dominant offensive showing, the Somerset Patriots (22-11) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (16-18) by a final score of 10-3 before 6,014 fans at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Somerset opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second on a Jesus Bastidas two-run home run (1) followed by Anthony Volpe and Elijah Dunham RBI doubles that put the Patriots up 4-0.

Chad Bell then added to the lead with a two-run single the next inning to make it 6-0.

Max Burt batted in Jeisson Rosario in the bottom of the fifth on a bloop single to right field to extend the lead to 7-0.

Following a Logan O'Hoppe solo home-run (4) in the top of the sixth that got Reading on the board, Somerset answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning that included a Josh Breaux RBI double and a Brandon Lockridge RBI single.

O'Hoppe homered again (5) on a two-run shot to left field in the top of the eighth that cut the deficit to 10-3.

Jhony Brito (3-2) pitched six innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out one in a winning effort.

Adam Leverett (1-5) gave up six earned runs through three frames in the loss.

